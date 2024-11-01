Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Announces Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $986.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DFH traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.40. 171,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,104. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $337,830.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,558.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $506,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,914,124 shares in the company, valued at $151,011,030.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $337,830.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,558.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,506 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,792 in the last ninety days. 70.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

