Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Short Interest Update

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,575,012. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,768,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Duolingo by 23.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Duolingo by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after buying an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,200,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $293.68. The stock had a trading volume of 374,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,689. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $311.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

