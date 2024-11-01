Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Up 8.0% in October

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $285.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $152.59 and a twelve month high of $306.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

