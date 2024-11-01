East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Shares Up 11.8% – Here’s Why

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 106,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 92,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

East Africa Metals Trading Up 11.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

East Africa Metals Company Profile

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

