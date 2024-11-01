Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 135,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,310. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 997.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $299,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

