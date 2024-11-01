Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.