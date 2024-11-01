Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.02-13.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.4-46.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.24 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.020-13.520 EPS.

NYSE LLY traded down $10.81 on Friday, hitting $818.93. 4,756,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $911.04 and its 200 day moving average is $865.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $778.34 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

