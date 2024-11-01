Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

NYSE:EBS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. 335,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

