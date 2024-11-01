Enbridge Inc. (ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on December 1st

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.676 per share by the pipeline company on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Enbridge has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Enbridge has a dividend payout ratio of 123.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

