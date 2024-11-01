Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Update

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Get Enova International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enova International

Enova International Trading Up 0.8 %

ENVA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,348. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Enova International has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $2,610,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,670,683.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $2,610,515.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,670,683.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $55,097.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,675.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,277 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.