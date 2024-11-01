Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE NVRI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 1,098,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,815. Enviri has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $582.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
