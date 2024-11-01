Envista (NYSE:NVST) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Leerink Partners currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Envista has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $25.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 69.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

