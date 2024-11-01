EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Down 6.0% in October

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after purchasing an additional 260,727 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $121.68. 647,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

