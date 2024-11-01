Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 1st (AAPL, ACGL, AEIS, AEM, AFL, AGIO, AIN, AKA, ALGM, ALGT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $261.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $203.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$143.00 to C$144.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $53.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $91.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $366.00 to $384.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $305.00 to $310.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $329.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $219.00 to $221.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $245.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $213.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $265.00 to $285.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $225.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $230.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $221.00 to $236.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $225.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $37.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $147.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $66.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $533.00 to $617.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $497.00 to $606.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $560.00 to $646.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $141.00 to $120.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $136.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$49.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $48.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$325.00 to C$295.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $305.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $138.00 to $149.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $115.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$27.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $139.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $76.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $32.00 to $34.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Gerdes Energy Research from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $137.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $144.00 to $148.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$28.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $304.00 to $333.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $161.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $180.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $79.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $327.00 to $320.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $119.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.32 to $45.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $89.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $48.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $58.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $193.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $187.00 to $181.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $172.00 to $183.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $158.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $165.00 to $164.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $169.00 to $158.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $127.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $226.00 to $194.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $48.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$39.00 to C$45.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $25.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $280.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $256.00 to $223.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $79.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $132.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$190.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$205.00 to C$215.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $200.00 to $196.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $477.00 to $507.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $92.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $271.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $540.00 to $605.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $593.00 to $580.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $515.00 to $580.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $169.00 to $165.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $19.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$25.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $164.00 to $155.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $61.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $24.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$30.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $12.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $88.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $265.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $27.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $210.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $695.00 to $710.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$45.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$49.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $119.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $4.90 to $9.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $4.75 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $5.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $333.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $50.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $92.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $159.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $127.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $41.00 to $31.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $0.75 to $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $33.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $280.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $200.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $255.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $265.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $175.00 to $250.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $175.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $58.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $78.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $99.00 to $95.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $95.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $243.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $61.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.25 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $315.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veren (NYSE:VRN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $276.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $14.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $154.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

