Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 1st (AAPL, ACGL, AEIS, AEM, AFL, AGIO, AIN, AKA, ALGM, ALGT)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $261.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $203.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$143.00 to C$144.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $53.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $91.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $366.00 to $384.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $305.00 to $310.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $329.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $219.00 to $221.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $245.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $213.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $265.00 to $285.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $225.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $230.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $221.00 to $236.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $225.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $37.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $147.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $66.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $533.00 to $617.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $497.00 to $606.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $560.00 to $646.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $141.00 to $120.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $136.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$49.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $48.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$325.00 to C$295.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $305.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $138.00 to $149.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $115.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$27.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $139.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $76.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $32.00 to $34.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Gerdes Energy Research from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $137.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $144.00 to $148.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$28.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $304.00 to $333.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $161.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $180.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $79.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $327.00 to $320.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $119.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.32 to $45.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $89.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $48.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $58.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $193.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $187.00 to $181.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $172.00 to $183.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $158.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $165.00 to $164.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $169.00 to $158.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $127.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $226.00 to $194.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $48.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$39.00 to C$45.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $25.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $280.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $256.00 to $223.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $79.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $132.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$190.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$205.00 to C$215.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $200.00 to $196.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $477.00 to $507.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $92.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $271.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $540.00 to $605.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $593.00 to $580.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $515.00 to $580.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $169.00 to $165.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $19.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$25.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $164.00 to $155.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $61.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $24.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$30.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $12.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $88.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $265.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $27.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $210.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $695.00 to $710.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$45.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$49.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $119.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $4.90 to $9.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $4.75 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $5.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $333.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $50.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $92.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $159.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $127.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $41.00 to $31.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $0.75 to $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $33.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $280.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $200.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $255.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $265.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $175.00 to $250.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $175.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $58.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $78.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $99.00 to $95.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $95.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $243.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $61.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.25 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $315.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veren (NYSE:VRN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veren (TSE:VRN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $276.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $14.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $154.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

