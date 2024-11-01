ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) CEO Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 59,120 Shares

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $7,269,395.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,789.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESAB Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $123.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $127.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ESAB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ESAB by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ESAB by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

