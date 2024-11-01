Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3255 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Essential Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

