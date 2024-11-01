Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.51. 668,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. Etsy has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Etsy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,619 shares of company stock worth $240,825. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 26.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 63,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Etsy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

