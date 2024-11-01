EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 5,065 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $53,537.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,050,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,093,520.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $60,538.68.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $110,224.59.

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.52 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 673.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 281,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 394.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

