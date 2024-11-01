Everscale (EVER) Price Reaches $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Everscale has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $41.76 million and $87,171.43 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

