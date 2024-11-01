Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Exelixis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Exelixis Trading Up 2.3 %
Exelixis stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,920. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,879. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.