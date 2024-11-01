Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Trading Down 2.9 %

EXC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,974. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Exelon’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

