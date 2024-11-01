Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,630.18 ($47.08) and traded as high as GBX 3,835 ($49.73). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,781 ($49.03), with a volume of 1,847,503 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.42).
Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPN
Experian Trading Up 1.7 %
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
