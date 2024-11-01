Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Exponent comprises approximately 4.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.54% of Exponent worth $323,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exponent by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $94.57. 22,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,806. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

