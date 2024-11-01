Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Federal Signal worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 398,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 211,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.59%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

