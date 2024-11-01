Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.35). The company had revenue of C$9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE FRX opened at C$6.10 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.43. The stock has a market cap of C$166.90 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 8.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.71.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

