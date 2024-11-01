Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $718,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after buying an additional 94,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $89.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

