Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after purchasing an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $235.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.40 and a 200-day moving average of $225.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

