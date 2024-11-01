Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 95,163 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,163 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.85 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

