FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Update

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

FingerMotion Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FNGR opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. FingerMotion has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FingerMotion by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.