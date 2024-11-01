First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 million, a PE ratio of 204.56 and a beta of 0.53.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

