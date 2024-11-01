First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded to Underweight Rating by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIBK. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

FIBK stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

