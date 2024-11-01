First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Mizuho

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $274.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.13.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $6.64 on Thursday, hitting $201.12. 999,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $147,080,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

