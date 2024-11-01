First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FCAL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,098. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 381.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.