First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCAL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,098. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 381.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $742,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

