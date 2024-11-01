First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13,486.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 294,939 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FAD stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $93.54 and a 52 week high of $138.15.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3848 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

