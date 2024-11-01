Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Floor & Decor also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$1.65-1.75 EPS.
Floor & Decor Price Performance
Shares of FND stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.80.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.
