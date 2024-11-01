FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $81.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

FMC Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FMC traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. 448,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FMC by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,133 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 836,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $37,686,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,191,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

