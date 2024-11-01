Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 3,371 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,092,000 after buying an additional 265,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,442,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,335,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,198,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,203,000 after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IQLT opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.