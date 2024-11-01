Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $932.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 145.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $564.90 and a 12 month high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $894.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $802.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

