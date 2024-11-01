Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 10,149 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 493,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 191,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

COWZ stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

