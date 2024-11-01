Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 35,849 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,849 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 712.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.