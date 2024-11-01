Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.2% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $29,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 360,192 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,104,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after acquiring an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.78 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

