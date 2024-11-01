Fonville Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,198 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. 1,447,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,139. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

