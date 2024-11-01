Fonville Wealth Management LLC Buys 618 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $196.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,816. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $153.65 and a 52 week high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

