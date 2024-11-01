Fonville Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.51. 141,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $242.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.