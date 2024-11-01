Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 13,131,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 53,526,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on F. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after buying an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after buying an additional 1,214,640 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,115,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.