Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 21,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 206,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$130.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Forsys Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Jorge Estepa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00. 33.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. Its flagship project is the Norasa uranium project, which includes the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects located in the Republic of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Forsys Technologies Inc and changed its name to Forsys Metals Corp.

