Forte Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

