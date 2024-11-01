Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $33.89 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,135.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 31.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.