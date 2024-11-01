Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-3.850 EPS.

FELE traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $96.44. 24,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,384. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

