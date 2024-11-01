Frax Trading 0% Lower This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $647.16 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,433,438 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

